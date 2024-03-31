Rapper Medikal Dumps Wife, Fella

Rapper Medikal has announced that he and his wife, Fella Makafui, are now co-parenting and no longer married, signaling the end to their marriage.

Medikal said this in a post on his X page which has sparked online conversations, with many users discussing the couple’s relationship status.

This follows days after Medikal departed from his record label, Arab Music Group (AMG), adding fuel to the ongoing rumors about their relationship.

The couple, who got married in a lavish ceremony in 2020 and welcomed a daughter, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Fella Makafui even removing “Mrs. Frimpong” from her username.

Despite not publicly confirming their divorce, the actions of the pair on social media, such as Fella Makafui blocking Medikal on X, and Medikal’s tweet declaring their new co-parenting arrangement, have stirred speculation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe