Ejisu By-Election: NPP Opens Nomination April 2, Holds Primary April 13

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will hold a parliamentary primary on Saturday, April 13, 2024, to elect a candidate for the Ejisu constituency by-election.

This decision comes after the unfortunate passing of Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.

Interested individuals who wish to run for the parliamentary seat can purchase and file their nomination forms between Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office, according to a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The NPP has outlined the process for aspiring candidates.

They must first pay a non-refundable application fee of GHȼ3,000 in bankers draft in favor of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters in Accra to procure Nomination Forms.

Additionally, they will also need to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ35,000 in bankers draft in favor of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters.

However, the NPP has also announced a 50% filing fee rebate for women, youth (aged between 18 and 40 years), and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). They will only be obligated to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ17,500.

The NPP’s approved timeline for the Ejisu by-election is as follows: opening of nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, closing of nominations on Thursday, April 4, 2024, and the election on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

To ensure a fair and transparent process, the NPP has established an Election Committee (EC) that will oversee the primary.

The committee members include Danquah Smith Butey as the Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako as the Vice Chairman, Patricia Appiagyei, Martha Kodua, and Evans Nimako as the Secretary. Additionally, the Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders and all Constituency Executives will serve as ex-officio members.

The NPP has also developed detailed rules and regulations that will govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary, which will be made available to stakeholders.

As of now, the Electoral Commission is yet to announce the date for the by-election. Voters and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates.

By Vincent Kubi