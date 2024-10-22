Parliament Debunks Meeting Between Speaker And President

Parliament of Ghana has categorically denied allegations of secret settlement talks between Speaker Alban Bagbin and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding the disputed parliamentary seats.

The controversy surrounds the Speaker’s October 17 declaration of four seats vacant, which was temporarily halted by the Supreme Court.

The current impasse stems from the 2020 general elections, where both the NPP and NDC secured 137 seats each.

Speaker Bagbin’s ruling on the vacant seats has tilted the balance of power in favor of the NDC, sparking tensions.

The Allegations

A circulating social media video allegedly showed Speaker Bagbin meeting with President Akufo-Addo to negotiate a settlement.

However, Parliament has clarified that the video in question is from July 4, 2024, when the Speaker presented the Democracy Cup to the President.

Parliament’s Response

A statement from Parliament condemned the spread of false information, emphasizing no negotiation occurred.

“The attempt to wrongly label the video and twist facts to impugn the integrity of the Speaker and Parliament is…disingenuous and unfortunate”.

The Controversy Deepens

This development comes amid escalating tensions in Parliament, with Minority MPs occupying the Majority side.

The Supreme Court’s intervention has left the status of the leadership in limbo.

BY Daniel Bampoe