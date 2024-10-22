Parliament Requests For Military Support Over Security Situation

The Speaker of Parliament has requested security assistance from the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure the smooth conduct of parliamentary business.

The request comes amid escalating tensions following the Speaker declaration of four parliamentary seats vacant on October 17.

To maintain peace and sanity in the Chamber, there is a heavy presence of the Military and Police at the arena and vantage points of the Parliament House.

The seats in question belong to MPs from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Speaker’s decision was based on Articles 97(1)(g) and (h) of the Constitution, which mandate the vacation of seats upon switching parties or becoming independent candidates.

Background

The 2020 general election saw both parties securing 137 seats each, with the NPP relying on an independent MP to constitute its majority.

The recent declaration has shifted the balance of power in favor of the NDC.

Current Implications

The request for military assistance underscores concerns over potential disruptions to parliamentary proceedings.

Parliament is currently sitting at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Speaker Bagbin has asked the Ghana Armed Forces to conduct canine and bomb sweeps of the Chamber on the first sitting day of the week, typically Tuesdays.

The Deputy Marshals of Parliament, Lt Col Samuel K Ofosu (Rtd) and Wg Cdr Frederick Bawa (Rtd) were designated points of contact for further details.

The Supreme Court’s intervention has temporarily halted the Speaker’s ruling, leaving the status of the Majority uncertain.

–BY Daniel Bampoe