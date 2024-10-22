Majority Walks Out From Chamber Amid Parliamentary Tension

In a dramatic turn of events, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) marched out of Parliament on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, after their seats were occupied by National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs.

Led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu, the NPP lawmakers chose to retreat to their offices to await directives from Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin.

Background

The current parliamentary standoff has its roots in the 2020 general election, which saw both parties securing 137 seats each.

The NPP relied on an independent MP to constitute its majority.

Recent Developments

Speaker Bagbin’s declaration of four parliamentary seats vacant on October 17 shifted the balance of power allegedly in favor of the NDC.

The Supreme Court’s subsequent stay of execution has left the status of the Majority uncertain.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized the NPP’s commitment to peace, stating, “NPP is for peace, NPP is for the peace of Ghana. We will not allow anyone to disturb the peace of this country.”

The walkout was marked by NPP MPs singing their party anthem, while NDC lawmakers booed and chanted “Away, away, away.”

Implications

The parliamentary tensions come ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

The NDC has expressed confidence in its chances, while the NPP has urged its supporters to work towards a decisive victory.

BY Daniel Bampoe