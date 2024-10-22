Kurt Extols CAF Boss

Kurt Okraku with Dr. Patrice Motsepe

WAFU B President, Kurt Okraku, has openly endorsed Dr. Patrice Motsepe for a second term as the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), praising his impactful leadership since taking over the position.

During a meeting in Addis Ababa with the WAFU B Zonal Union, Okraku expressed gratitude for the strides made under Motsepe’s tenure, particularly in financial investment and football development across the continent.

“We thank President Motsepe for the enormous work he has done since he took over as the President of CAF. We have seen the progress, the progress of his vision,” Okraku remarked.

He highlighted how Member Associations (MAs) have benefitted from Motsepe’s leadership, particularly in securing much-needed funding. “As an MA President, we understand the pain of finding even 1 USD. Funding under President Motsepe’s leadership has increased. If you go to our countries, football development activities are happening. And that is no coincidence,” he added.

Okraku also acknowledged Motsepe’s diplomatic efforts in engaging African Heads of State to further develop football on the continent, stating, “We thank President Motsepe for his visits to Heads of State in Africa and engage them.”

Motsepe’s first term as CAF President, which began in 2021, will conclude in 2025 when elections for the next CAF leadership will take place.