Mourinho Mad At Media … After Fenerbahce Draw

Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce coach, Jose Mourinho, expressed frustration at local journalists on Sunday after his side lost ground on Super Lig leaders Galatasaray, claiming that he is “always” being asked about players that don’t play.

Fenerbahce were held to a 2-2 draw with Samsunspor in a game that saw his team concede a late equaliser.

Asked by a reporter why certain players are not playing, Mourinho, who took on the Fenerbahce job this summer, said after the game: “I’m starting to learn what Turkey is. I’m surprised that you don’t ask why goalkeeper Irfan [Can Eğribayat] doesn’t play, I’m surprised that you don’t ask about [forward] Cenk Tosun, I’m surprised because you always ask about the players that don’t play.

“For me [Dušan] Tadić has been our best player for some matches, not because he scores important goals but because the balance he gives to the team, because of the organisation he has in his brain, because he doesn’t make positional or decision-making mistakes. If you don’t want me to play him, and play somebody who isn’t playing much, okay.”

Serbian forward Tadic started and scored his fifth league goal on Sunday. He has also registered four assists in eight league games so far this season.

“It’s difficult for me to give more reasons because I don’t want to analyse my players publicly,” Mourinho said. “I have to protect players and not to open too much about the reasons why this one plays and not the other.

“I understand it is your culture … You are crying every week for me to play [midfielder] Irfan Kahveci [who came on as substitute on Sunday] … sometimes players that you think are phenomenal players, they are not. Sometimes they make mistakes that are critical mistakes for the team.”