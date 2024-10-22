Parliamentary Power Struggle: NPP, NDC MPs Clash Over Majority Seats

In a dramatic turn of events, the Parliament of Ghana has become a battleground as MPs from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) engaged in a fierce power struggle.

The NDC Minority Caucus has taken over the seats traditionally reserved for the NPP Majority, escalating tensions and deepening the divide between the two parties ahead of the sitting of the Speaker.

Background

The current standoff stems from the 2020 general elections, which resulted in a tie between the NPP and NDC, with 137 seats each.

The NPP’s majority hinges on the support of an independent MP.

This precarious balance has sparked tensions and disagreements between the two parties.

The Trigger: Speaker Bagbin’s Ruling

On October 17, Speaker Alban Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, effectively reducing the NPP’s numbers and tilting the balance of power in favor of the NDC.

The NDC now claims 136 seats, while the NPP retains 135.

However, the Majority quickly challenged the Speaker’s ruling, with Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin filing an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Intervention

On October 18, the Supreme Court intervened, staying the Speaker’s ruling and ordering that the affected MPs continue their duties until a final decision is reached.

This has left the status of the Majority in Parliament in limbo.

NDC’s Bold Move

In response, the NDC Minority Caucus, led by Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza, occupied the Majority side of the Chamber, sparking an uproar among NPP MPs.

The NDC claims this move is justified based on the Speaker’s ruling and the current composition of Parliament.

NPP’s Reaction

The Majority Caucus, led by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, strongly disapproved of the Minority’s actions, accusing them of attempting to usurp their position without regard for the ongoing legal process.

Heightened Security

Anticipating clashes, security in and around Parliament has been beefed up, with thorough screening, restricted access to the public gallery, and controlled parking.

Implications

This power struggle comes at a critical time for Ghana, as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has urged restraint and adherence to due process to resolve the impasse.

