GJA Opens Accreditation For 2024 General Elections Coverage

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Electoral Commission (EC) have announced the opening of the application period for media accreditation to cover the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Media houses in Greater Accra and foreign media interested in covering the December 7 polls are required to submit the names and passport pictures of their journalists and media practitioners to the GJA headquarters at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

Regional media houses should submit their documents to the respective GJA Regional Executive for onward transmission to the GJA secretariat.

The application template requires:

– Name

– Media House

– Region

– Contact

– Passport Picture

Submissions should be in soft and hard copy, using Times New Roman format and font size 12. Standard-sized passport pictures are accepted, while selfies will not be accepted.

The deadline for submission is 5pm, Tuesday, October 31, 2024.

GJA Regional Chairpersons will facilitate the accreditation process in their respective regions:

– Upper West: Suala Abdul-Wahab (0243930944)

– Upper East: William N. Jalulah (0246619090)

– Northern, Savannah & North East: Abdul-Majeed Yakubu (0243016226)

– Bono, Bono East & Ahafo: Regina Benneh Siaw (0244544664)

– Ashanti: Kingsley Hope (0208158825)

– Western & Western North: Desmond Cudjoe (0244764266)

– Central: David Yarboi-Tetteh (0241577353)

– Eastern: Maxwell Kudekor (0242027285)

– Volta: Emmanuel Agbaxode (0243030549)

– Tema: Dzifa Tetteh Tay (0244994601)

In Greater Accra, Charles Benoni Okine (0242615378) and Fiifi Nettey (0244711558) will coordinate accreditation, while Dominic Hlordzi (0598825581/0208366615) will oversee the national process.

This accreditation process ensures credible media coverage of Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe