Know Your Top Influencers Who Graced the Pulse Redcarpet

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards themed “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour,” witnessed the gathering of influencers from across the nation to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

This year there were some new entrances who made their debut appearance on the red carpet.

Notable among them include Guide Radio, Up and Running host Abena Soreno, Afriyie of Ghana’s Most Beautiful fame, Vinache Rosey and Drill of Perfect March Extra fame, and a host of others.

Abena Soreno Yankyera

Abena Soreno Yankyera is an experienced morning show host with a demonstrated history of working in the media production industry.

She is skilled at radio hosting, presenting, production, news anchoring, and event planning and doubles as an advocate for menstrual health. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Political Science from the University of Ghana.

In 2023 Abena Soreno won the On-Air Personality at the Radio, Television Personality (RTP) award as host of the ‘Up and Running’ morning show on Guide Radio 91.5. Abena Soreno was a participant in Global Citizen’s in-depth discussions at #GlobalCitizenNOW.

Afriyie

Mercy Afriyie Nartey was a finalist of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 representing the Central Region of Ghana.

She was unarguably the most sought-after contestant, winning back-to-back challenges during her pageantry season.

She is mostly referred to as “My Oh My” after her exceptional performance during the first episode of the competition.

After the pageant, Afriyie has served as a corporate MC for big events such as the Humanitarian Africa Awards, and Ghana Youth Awards among other events.

She made her first debut appearance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2023 where she was spotted in an exaggerated shoulder outfit.

She also graced the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards in a King Promise sketched dress.

Wesley Kesse

Wesley Kesse is unarguably one of the biggest names in the Ghana content creation sector known for his comedic skirts and high fashion.

With over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, Wesley has also made appearances in movies such as Away Bus among others.

Wesley Kesse’s content resonates with Ghanaians and Africans globally, offering authentic portrayals of Ghanaian culture and experiences, laughter, and joy through relatable content.

He is a multiple award recipient known for recognition such as, the Ghana Tertiary Awards’ “Best Social Media Personality” (2022), and Multiple award winners at the Pulse Influencer award.

He has also worked with Ghanaian brands, such as MTN Ghana and Vodafone (Telecel) among other brands.

Rosey and Drill

Known as Ghana’s reality couple, Rose Owusu Konadu known as (Rosey) is an entertainment journalist and presenter. Emmanuel Ankrah known as (Drill) is a professional photographer and videographer.

The duo known as Drisey are the reality sweetheart of Perfect March Xtra who occupied the second position in the competition.

Ali Mohammed

Ali Mohammed, also known as @alimo3 on TikTok, is a Ghanaian content creator and social media personality. He has gained significant popularity on TikTok, with over 2.5 million followers, for his humorous takes on everyday Ghanaian life, relationships, and cultural nuances.

Vinache

Vivian Gomado known as Vinache is a model and beauty muse who has gained significant popularity on social media. She is popularly known for promoting her own businesses and collaborations with huge brands. Her debut appearance at the Pulse Influencer Awards elevated her personality.