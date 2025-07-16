Black Queens To Battle Algeria In WAFCON Quarterfinals

Black Queens players

GHANA’S SENIOR women’s national team, the Black Queens, have booked a place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and are set to face Algeria in a crucial knockout tie.

The Queens sealed qualification after finishing second in Group C, capping their campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Tanzania. Their group stage journey saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions South Africa and held Mali to a 1-1 draw.

Led by head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, the team bounced back strongly in their final group match to secure progression.

They will now face Algeria on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Municipal Stadium in Berkane, with hopes of advancing to the semifinals.

BY Wletsu Ransford