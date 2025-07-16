Lamine Yamal Under Investigation Over Alleged Birthday Discrimination

Lamine Yamal

Spain’s Ministry for Social Rights has called for an investigation into potential violations of disability laws after reports emerged that individuals with dwarfism were hired as entertainers for Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s 18th birthday celebration.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, footage shared on social media—despite a reported phone ban at the event—appeared to show people with dwarfism arriving at the party venue. The images prompted swift condemnation from the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE), which labeled the hiring practice as a breach of ethical standards and Spanish disability legislation.

In a statement, ADEE described the act as one that “violates current laws and fundamental ethical values” and vowed to take both legal and social action to “protect the dignity of people with disabilities.”

However, one of the performers involved has publicly defended their participation, telling Catalan radio station RAC1 that the work was voluntary and conducted respectfully. “No one disrespected us,” the performer said. “We’re normal people who dedicate ourselves to what we love doing in an absolutely legal way.”

The performer criticized ADEE, accusing the group of undermining entertainers with dwarfism without providing alternative job opportunities or training. “Why can’t we do what we do?” they asked. “We dance, we do magic… All this fuss is only because it was Lamine Yamal’s party.”

Yamal, who returned to preseason training with Barcelona the day after the event, is coming off a stellar season in which he helped the Catalan giants secure a treble—winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Supercopa. The Spanish international has already made over 100 appearances for the club and scored 25 goals.