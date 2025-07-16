Jordan Henderson Joins Brentford After Early Ajax Exit

Jordan Henderson

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed with Premier League side Brentford, following a mutual agreement to end his contract with Ajax a year early.

The 34-year-old midfielder joined Saudi club Al-Ettifaq in July 2023, where he reunited with ex-Liverpool teammate and manager Steven Gerrard. However, his stint lasted just six months before his contract was terminated, leading to a short spell at Dutch giants Ajax.

Henderson, who has earned 84 caps for England and featured in three World Cups and three European Championships, was recalled to the national team in March by new manager Thomas Tuchel—his first call-up since November 2023.

Awarded an MBE in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to football and charity, Henderson is now expected to bring leadership and experience to Brentford, especially following the exits of key players Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken, and Ben Mee.

“When we became aware of Jordan’s availability, it was a pretty simple decision,” said Brentford manager Keith Andrews. “He’s still phenomenally fit and motivated. He’ll be a brilliant addition to the squad and help drive standards.”

Andrews praised Henderson as one of the Premier League’s most influential leaders, highlighting his role in Liverpool’s recent domestic and European successes.