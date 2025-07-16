MUSIGA To Honour Fameye At Authentic Highlife Night

AUTHENTIC HIGHLIFE Night, organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), will take place on July 19, 2025, at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra, in honour of Fameye, the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Highlife Artiste of the Year, for upholding the genre over the years.

Organised in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, the National Folklore Board, and Charterhouse, the event which will feature performances from an impressive lineup of veteran and contemporary musicians, aims to spotlight the legacy and evolution of Ghanaian highlife music.

Artistes scheduled to perform include Pat Thomas, Samuel Owusu, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Adani Best, Paulina Oduro, Sherifa Gunu, Aklerh, and Bessa Simons with The Bessa Band.

Fameye will be recognised for his contribution to the highlife genre, following his recent win at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. His emotive style and consistent commitment to highlife have positioned him as a prominent voice in the current Ghanaian music scene.

“This is a night where we will showcase some of the best highlife music, and it’s an opportunity for us to enjoy a night of authentic highlife, cultural pride, and musical excellence as we await UNESCO’s declaration of highlife as part of the World’s Intangible Cultural Heritage,” said MUSIGA President Bessa Simons.

The 2025 edition of Authentic Highlife Night comes at a significant time, as Ghana anticipates UNESCO’s formal recognition of highlife music as an element of the world’s intangible cultural heritage. The honour would further affirm the genre’s deep cultural roots and its enduring relevance.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, will attend as the special guest of honour, highlighting the national importance of the occasion.