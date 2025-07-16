GFA To Introduce Nationwide U15 Girls Colts Leagues

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to introduce U15 Girls Colts Leagues in each of the ten football regions.

This policy is in line with the GFA’s implementation of its Women Football Strategy and FIFA’s Women’s Development programmes.

Working with the support of FIFA Women’s Football Development, the Association is developing the U15 Regional Colts Leagues for Girls under the age of 15 years.

FIFA’s support follows an application by the Women’s Football Development Desk of the GFA Technical Directorate led by Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah as part of the strategic pillars for sustainable growth in women’s football in Ghana.

The U15 Girls Regional Colts Leagues will provide a platform for young girls to showcase their talent and develop their skills in a structured and competitive environment.

The League will inspire and empower the next generation of female footballers in Ghana to solidify GFAs’ vision of making women’s football a key pillar of its development agenda.

It will serve a step in creating a pathway for young players under U15 to transition into higher levels of the game, including the national women’s teams.

There will also be avenues to educate those involved in the delivery of the game to enhance the development and retention of players, referees, and coaches.

“We hope that our collaboration will help to achieve your strategic goals in developing women’s football in Ghana and allow more girls and women to access the game” – Stated Dame Sarai Bareman, FIFAs Chief Women’s Football Officer.

The RFAs will benefit from this programme to implement the girls colts leagues to help close up the huge gap between boys and girls football and to create the same opportunities for the girls.

The leagues will be played by 80 U15 Girls Teams across Ghana and will engage over 3,300 girls. This includes the Catch Them Young girl referees who will be part of the officiating team.