Anomabo, Elmina, Cape Coast Host Abankese Festival

A scene from the launch of Abankese Festival

Abankese Festival 2025, organised by Blow Media and the Abankese Foundation, returns with unmatched energy, rhythm, and spirit as Ghana’s ultimate celebration of culture, heritage, and music.

Set across three historic coastal towns — Anomabo, Elmina, and Cape Coast with the support of local chiefs, government agencies, tourism stakeholders, and global partners, the four-day cultural explosion will bring together local communities, the diaspora, and global tourists in one heartbeat.

Themed “One Beat, One People,” Anomabo will kickstart the event on December 24, 2025, Elmina – December 25, and Cape Coast – December 26–27. The festival features a fusion of Ghanaian artistry, food, fashion, and music. Expect drumming, dancing, masquerade parades, cultural displays, art exhibitions, and an unforgettable lineup of live performances by top Ghanaian and international acts.

There will be a Diaspora Ball on December 24 at Fort William, Anomabo, and Rhythms of Elmina on December 25.

Followed by Freedom Marathon, Echoes of Culture on December 26 at Jubilee Park, Health Screening, Freedom Stage (artist night), and Obaasima on December 27.

The organisers said the free medical screenings will focus on the locals, and a feeding programme for 2,000 children to reflect the festival’s deep community focus.