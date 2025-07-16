Shatta Wale Is The Best – Adu Safowaah

Shatta Wale and Adu Safowaah

GHANAIAN ACTRESS and event organiser, Adu Safowaah, has expressed her admiration for dancehall star Shatta Wale, for his originality in the music industry.

Adu Safowaah’s recent comments follow Shatta Wale’s free performance at the 2025 President’s Cup.

In a post by Shatta Wale on Instagram, which captured him performing at the President’s Cup, captioned “E for Energy”, Adu Safowaah in the comment section wrote: “SM till Satan repents, you are the best to do it.”

Adu Safowaah is among few personalities who have praised Shatta Wale for his excellent performance at the 2025 President’s Cup.

Founder of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Quaye, also applauded Shatta Wale for what he describes as a “strategic masterstroke” in choosing to absorb the cost of his performance at the 2025 President’s Cup, instead of charging a performance fee.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Merqury Quaye dismissed critics questioning why a top-tier artiste like Shatta Wale would perform for free at a high-profile national event, arguing that such moves reflect a deep understanding of brand visibility and long-term relevance.

“When you take great events—events with great visibility, strategic artistes know the value that these platforms hold to the development of their career and shaping of their relevance,” he stated.

He revealed that none of the global superstars who have performed at the Super Bowl, including Dr. Dre and Beyoncé, have received a performance fee.

“There is a show called the Super Bowl. This is more like the epitome of showcasing. It is every artiste’s dream to be on that halftime show. This year, the show commanded 127 million eyeballs—an increase from 2024’s 123 million. Now, no musician has received a performance fee for that event,” he explained.

“So if Shatta Wale does this, knowing very well the visibility the event comes with, he is being strategic. And look at the reviews he is receiving as a result of this appearance. That is the value, and it is bigger than any amount that he would even want to charge for it,” Merqury Quaye asserted.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke