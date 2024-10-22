Bagbin Adjourns Parliament Indefinitely Amid Confusion

Alban Bagbin

In a dramatic turn of events, Parliament of Ghana has been adjourned indefinitely, effective Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The decision, announced by Speaker Alban Bagbin, comes amidst escalating tensions and disagreements between lawmakers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) over which caucus holds the Majority.

Background of the Dispute

The current parliamentary standoff has its roots in the 2020 general election, which saw both parties secure 137 seats each.

The NPP relied on an independent MP to constitute its majority.

However, on October 17, 2024, Speaker Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, citing Articles 97(1)(g) and (h) of the Constitution.

The affected seats belong to two NPP MPs, one NDC MP, and one independent MP.

Supreme Court Intervention

The Speaker’s ruling was promptly challenged by the NPP, leading to the Supreme Court’s intervention.

The Court issued a stay of execution, directing Speaker Bagbin to await its final decision on the matter.

This development has added a layer of complexity to the already fraught political situation.

Tumultuous Day in Parliament

On Tuesday, October 22, NPP MPs decided to vacate the Chamber, effectively leaving the NDC to occupy both sides of the House.

This dramatic exit was in response to the escalating tensions and disagreements over the Majority designation.

The absence of NPP MPs resulted in a lack of quorum, prompting Speaker Bagbin to cite this as the reason for the adjournment.

Uncertainty and Speculation

The Speaker’s decision not to disclose the contents of the Supreme Court’s communication has fueled uncertainty and speculation.

The communication is crucial, as it pertains to the ongoing legal battle surrounding the four parliamentary seats.

The ambiguity surrounding the Court’s directive has left MPs and observers in the dark regarding the implications for the parliamentary composition.

Parliament’s indefinite adjournment has cast a shadow over the political landscape, particularly with the 2024 general elections looming.

BY Daniel Bampoe