Majority Leader Responds To Minority’s Claims Over Parliament Controversy

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has issued a press statement addressing critical issues surrounding the Speaker of Parliament’s declaration of certain parliamentary seats as vacant.

This development follows a press conference held by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The controversy began when Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, sparking tensions between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Supreme Court intervened, issuing a stay of execution on the Speaker’s decision, directing Parliament to recognize and allow the affected Members of Parliament to continue their duties pending the final determination of the legal suit.

Afenyo-Markin emphasized that any action defying the Supreme Court’s ruling would be contemptuous, attracting up to ten years in jail.

He stressed the importance of respecting the rule of law, which is the cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy.

The Majority Leader, a seasoned lawyer, highlighted his experience in litigating cases from lower courts to the Supreme Court, underscoring the need to accept court rulings, whether favorable or not.

The Minority’s assertion that parliamentary proceedings cannot be impeached or questioned in any court was criticized by Afenyo-Markin, who clarified that parliamentary immunity does not operate above the law.

Judicial oversight exists to prevent misuse or overreach of parliamentary powers, particularly in matters concerning constitutional violations.

Afenyo-Markin concluded by urging the Minority to exercise restraint and respect the legal process.

He reaffirmed the Majority’s commitment to upholding the Constitution, respecting the rule of law, and working in the interest of all Ghanaians.

Background

The Parliamentary system has faced numerous challenges since the country transitioned to democracy in 1993.

The 1992 Constitution established the framework for the current parliamentary system, which has undergone significant changes over the years.

In recent years, tensions between the NPP and NDC have escalated, particularly during the 2020 general elections.

The disputed parliamentary seats have become a contentious issue, with both parties vying for control.

BY Daniel Bampoe