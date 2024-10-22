Confused Bagbin Creates Chaos In Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K. Bagbin has found himself in the midst of a parliamentary tumult after his controversial ruling to change the parliamentary majority, leading to disruptions in the legislative chamber.

The Speaker’s decision to declare four seats vacant and shift the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the Majority in Parliament came as a shock, upending the political landscape after years of the NDC being in the Minority during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term.

Parliamentary proceedings were abruptly adjourned on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, as Speaker Alban Bagbin cited a lack of quorum necessary to make decisions following his earlier ruling.

Despite attempts to continue the day’s agenda, it was noted that essential numbers were not present, leading to an indefinite suspension of parliamentary activities.

In clarifying the situation, Speaker Bagbin acknowledged a Supreme Court ruling received the previous day, which directed Parliament to permit the affected MPs, whose seats had been declared vacant, to continue their duties pending further legal deliberations initiated by Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin. While there was a sufficient number of MPs present to conduct business, the absence of a quorum required for decision-making according to constitutional provisions necessitated the unprecedented adjournment.

Reports suggest that Speaker Bagbin is pursuing legal action to contest the Supreme Court’s intervention regarding the contested seats, adding another layer of complexity to the already contentious issue.

Furthermore, the absence of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs during the session underscored the escalating tensions between the political factions. A power play ensued as opposition NDC lawmakers took residence in seats traditionally allotted to the Majority, marking a bold assertion of their newfound numerical advantage following the Speaker’s ruling on vacant seats.

