Nungua Mantse Justifies Gborbu Wulomo’s Marriage Of Minor

King Odaifio Welentsi, the Nungua Mantse, has expressed his support and congratulations to 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, following the recent customary marriage to Naa Ayemoede, Boi-Ekpaa-Yoo, a 12 year old maiden.

Both the Mantse and Wulomo play pivotal roles as the paramount traditional leaders in Nungua.

Drawing upon biblical references, Mantse Odaifio Welentsi offered his full endorsement and validation of the marriage, citing the longstanding custom mandating that the priest marry a virgin.

The Mantse highlighted the significance of this practice in the cultural fabric of Nungua, emphasizing the essence of adherence to traditional customs and rituals.

In a revelation that stirred discussions, the Mantse mentioned a striking claim that no virgin girls above the age of 9 years are present in Nungua presently.

However, in the unique circumstance of the 12-year-old Naa Ayemoede, the necessary rites and procedures were carefully undertaken to uphold and respect the traditions integral to the community.

Even as Mantse reaffirmed his support for traditional marriage, he acknowledged the evolving landscape of societal perceptions and the imperative of critical examination of customary practices. Recognizing the need for a balanced approach, Mantse Odaifio Welentsi emphasized the importance of enlightenment and introspection to reevaluate aspects that may have become outdated or contentious.

This harmonious blend of tradition and adaptability underscores the complexity of navigating cultural norms in a contemporary context, prompting calls for a comprehensive review of age-old practices to ensure alignment with modern values and legal standards.

By Vincent Kubi