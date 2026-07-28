Real Madrid Close In On £100m Move For Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after agreeing personal terms with the highly-rated teenager, following Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to withdraw from the race.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international had attracted interest from several European heavyweights, including Liverpool, who saw an initial £69 million bid rejected in June. However, the Reds have since turned their attention elsewhere.

PSG emerged as the frontrunners for Diomande’s signature and reportedly had a final offer worth £102.5 million turned down by Leipzig on Sunday.

The French champions have now pulled out of negotiations, insisting they will not compromise their financial principles or squad balance by engaging in an escalating bidding war.

Real Madrid have since moved swiftly, reaching an agreement on personal terms with Diomande. Reports indicate the proposed contract is structured similarly to Jude Bellingham’s deal, with performance-related incentives that increase the player’s earnings over time.

The Spanish giants are expected to pay more than £100 million to secure the winger, who joined Leipzig from Spanish side Leganés last summer on a five-year contract.

Diomande enjoyed a breakthrough 2025–26 campaign, winning the Bundesliga Young Player of the Season award after scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists. His rapid rise has made him one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents, with Real Madrid now poised to win the race for his signature.