Real Suspend Title Party Till Final

Real Madrid won the La Liga title at the weekend, but there were no celebrations as they target the Champions League (CL) final.

Madrid sealed the Spanish league on Saturday as they beat Cadiz and second-placed Barcelona were beaten and overtaken by Girona.

But defender Dani Carvajal said focus is only on their Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

“Not celebrating was the best thing to do,” said the Spain international.

“There’s a vital game and there will be time to celebrate at the weekend – that’s why we took that decision.

“We’re having a great year. We’re very excited for the Champions League. We’re two games away from lifting it again.

“The dressing room knows it – in the streets they’re giving us encouragement so we can dream of our 15th [European title].”

Madrid snatched a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the semi-final in Munich with Vinicius Jr scoring twice, and coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident his side will overcome Bayern.

“I am confident because this is Real Madrid, we have this squad, I’m confident in the fans who will help us,” Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti admitted Bayern were the superior side in the first leg draw at Allianz Arena.

“These are similar clubs, they have great history and a lot of success in the Champions League,” the Italian coach said. “We respect them. They did better than us in the first leg.”

Ancelotti also confirmed Andriy Lunin would start in goal despite Thibaut Courtois returning from a serious knee injury and keeping a clean sheet at the weekend.