Reject NDC Tribal Politics- Samira Charges Ghanaians

Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has made a passionate appeal to voters across the country to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, former President John Mahama, citing the party’s disrespect towards Muslims and engagement in tribal politics.

Speaking during her campaign tour, where she introduced Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Samira emphasized that the NDC’s actions demonstrate a clear lack of respect for Ghanaians.

She noted that the party’s criticism of her and her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is rooted in tribalism rather than their ability to lead.

“The NDC doesn’t respect Muslims,” Samira stated. “They say I, as a Fulani, don’t deserve to be the next First Lady, and my husband, Dr. Bawumia doesn’t deserve to be president because he’s a Muslim.”

This isn’t the first time the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has been accused of playing tribal card.

The party’s comments have sparked controversy, with many Ghanaians condemning their divisive rhetoric.

In contrast, Hajia Samira highlighted her husband’s excellent candidature, citing his ambitions and ideas to transform the country.

She expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia’s leadership will address the nation’s pressing issues, including the economy, jobs, and education.

With just 28 days left to the general elections, the contest between Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama are intensifying.

However, Hajia Samira remains optimistic, urging Ghanaians to reject the NDC’s tribalistic posture and embrace a more inclusive and progressive leadership.

-BY Daniel Bampoe