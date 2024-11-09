Madina MP Pushes Truck For Votes

In a strategic move to win votes, the Opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, has taken to the streets to connect with his constituents.

A viral video shows him pushing a truck loaded with corn sacks at Madina Market.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said “Anticipate My Single

Title: Race For Grace.

Artist:Francis-Xavier Sosu (Son of Grace – SOG)”.

According to him ” Few years back I lived on the streets and survived through pushing trucks and carrying loads at Malam Atta Market”.

“If God can change my story, then God can change your story too”.

“From the streets to becoming a lawyer and a Member of Parliament is the work of extraordinary grace. There is GRACE for the RACE”

“My first album was released 24years ago. This is next single after many years. God has been good. I belive many more souls will be blessed to the Glory of God”

From Truck Pusher to Parliamentarian

Born in Accra New Town, he hails from Denu in the Volta Region.

He attended St John’s Grammar Senior High School and later earned multiple degrees from the University of Ghana, including a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Bachelor of Law.

Before becoming an MP, Sosu worked as a legal counsel and set up his own law firm, F-X Law & Associates.

A History of Public Service

Sosu’s entry into politics wasn’t easy.

He lost narrowly in the 2015 primaries but eventually won the Madina Constituency seat in 2020, beating incumbent Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface with 62,127 votes.

He serves on the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and the Appointments Committee.

A New Approach to Politics

The Madina MP, Sosu’s decision to engage in menial labour to connect with voters has sparked debate.

Some see it as a genuine attempt to understand the struggles of his constituents, while others view it as a publicity stunt to win votes.

-BY Daniel Bampoe