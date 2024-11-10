Dormaa Queen Mother Fines Chiefs 12 Rams Each For Meeting President Akufo-Addo

The Dormaa Traditional Council has found itself at the center of a heated debate after its queen mother, Nana Odeneho Akosua Fiba Dwaben, imposed hefty fines on several chiefs and queen mothers.

The penalty, 12 white rams each, was handed down for attending a stakeholder engagement organized by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Berekum.

At the heart of the issue lies the queenmother’s alleged grievances with the President’s administration.

Insiders reveal that she feels the government has neglected the Dormaa Traditional Council, prompting her to take drastic action.

However, critics argue that this move is politically motivated and aimed at undermining the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) influence in the region.

The Broader Implications

The fines have sparked concerns about the potential consequences on the community’s unity and the political landscape.

Some residents question the timing and motives behind the queen mother’s decision, given the NPP’s significant infrastructural developments in Dormaa.

Others see this as an opportunity for the traditional council to assert its authority and promote unity among its members.

A History of Collaboration

In the past, the Dormaa Traditional Council has worked closely with the government to address pressing issues, such as the fight against galamsey.

The council’s support was instrumental in bringing the practice under control in areas like Amasu, Wamfie, and Kyeremasu.

