Bawumia’s Grassroots Campaign Gains Momentum… As NDC Struggles to Keep Pace

The Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s nationwide tour has reached 246 constituencies, engaging chiefs, religious leaders, youth, and citizens through town hall meetings and door-to-door campaigns.

Dr. Bawumia is currently in the Ashanti Region embarking on a tour, while his wife, Samira Bawumia, and the Running Mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, are also busy in other regions canvassing for votes.

In contrast, his opponent, former President John Mahama’s campaign, has been criticized for its sporadic pace, with lengthy breaks in Accra.

Insiders reveal the NDC’s shift in strategy, relying on TV skits, social media gimmicks, and disputed polls to shape the public narrative.

Despite attempts by NDC officials to launch their tours, they have failed to match Dr. Bawumia’s energy and grassroots connectivity.

However, observers predict a decisive victory for Dr. Bawumia, cautioning against post-election claims of electoral manipulation.

The Race

The 7th December Presidential election is heating up, with two dominant forces vying for power: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bawumia’s “Breaking the 8” Agenda

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign focuses on upgrading Ghana’s infrastructure, economy, and governance.

He promises to Invest in agriculture, manufacturing, and technology to reduce dependence on natural resources and continue developing roads, bridges, and transportation systems.

Also, it strengthens institutions, ensures accountability, and promotes transparency.

Mahama’s “Reset” Agenda

Former President John Mahama’s campaign centers on resetting Ghana’s trajectory, prioritizing revitalizing the economy through investments in agriculture, industry, and entrepreneurship, improving healthcare, education, and social protection programs, and ensuring accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.

Key Differences

While both candidates promise economic growth and improved governance, their approaches differ:

Dr Bawumia emphasizes diversification and private sector growth, whereas Mahama focuses on revitalizing key sectors.

BY Daniel Bampoe