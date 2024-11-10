Ghana Takes Bold Step Against Misinformation

In a significant move to combat the spread of misinformation, Ghana has launched the Ghana Fact-Checking Coalition, a collaborative effort between the Media Foundation for West Africa, Dubawa, FactSpace West Africa, and other civil society organizations.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to mitigate the threats misinformation and disinformation pose to Ghana’s peace, stability, and democratic consolidation.

The National Media Commission (NMC) has welcomed this development, congratulating the participating organizations on their commitment to protecting Ghana’s information space, particularly in the lead-up to the elections.

With the country facing a surge in malign information operations from both internal and external sources, the NMC recognizes the coalition’s crucial role in addressing these threats.

Background on Misinformation Battle

Ghana has been proactive in tackling misinformation.

In the 2020 elections, GhanaFact partnered with the Coalition for Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) to fact-check information on election day.

This partnership leveraged CODEO’s network of observers across the country to verify claims on social and traditional media.

The Coalition’s Impact

The Ghana Fact-Checking Coalition brings together organizations with expertise in fact-checking, media monitoring, and civic education.

Meanwhile, the National Media Commission plans to support the coalition by launching the Ghana Media Watch App on November 14, 2024, a cutting-edge technology for monitoring disinformation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe