Rev. Wengam Visits KNUST VC

Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam

The Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana led by the General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, has paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Akosua Dickson, in Kumasi.

They discussed the need for secular educational institutions and the church to collaborate to give quality moral education to students. This was against the backdrop that most of the youth, including students, have lost their moral compass. And this impacts negatively on the national psyche.

Rev. Dr. Wengam congratulated Professor Dickson on her elevation as first female Vice Chancellor of KNUST. He also thanked Prof. Dickson for the support the university gives the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry (AGCM), KNUST Chapter.

The Executive Presbytery members on the delegation were: Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Agyei, Assistant Gen Supt, Rev. George Ampofo, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti North, Rev. Kofi Bempah, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti West and Rev. Emmanuel Gyasi, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti East.

Also present were the Pro Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof Ellis Owusu Dabo, Finance Director, Mr Nimo Baffuor, Rev. Prof. Philip Antwi Agyei, lecturer and Campus Pastor of AGCM, KNUST Chapter and AGCM National Director, Pastor Cromwell Awadey.