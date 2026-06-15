SA Artistes African Gigs Cancelled Amid Xenophobic Tension 

SOUTH AFRICAN artistes, particularly musicians, are losing income as gigs across the continentget canceledamid backlash over xenophobia concerns, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has revealed.

Kubayi said the impact on performers has come to her attention after one artist reached out to report that all her shows on the continent were canceled.

“Many of them are seeing their gigs being canceled, so that’s another impact of the work, because they benefit quite a lot.They perform on-live performance events and everything, so they are receiving income. This is income loss for South African artistes, so the brand doesn’t get affected,” she said.

The minister noted that her department has not been able to work closely with arts and culture stakeholders yet,but will do so to understand the full impact on artists.

She stressed that South Africa’s message to the continent is that South Africans are not xenophobic. “That’s part of what we are doing — to explain that South Africans are not xenophobic,South Africans are not calling for attacks. We are also saying to South Africans, let’sbe responsible.”

Kubayi added that the go focus is on illegal immigration, not on foreign nationals living legally in the country. “That’s why all the others are saying to us, South Africa, we understand what you are dealing with, with the basis that these are illegal people, therefore, enforce the law. And those that you have within the borders legally, please protect them like you protect south Africans.”

She concluded by calling on communities to reject vigilantism.“Hence, we are calling for vigi

lantism tobe rejected by communities for attacks on foreign nationals.”

The minister’sremarks come as diplomatic efforts continue to repair South Africa’s image abroad and protect the livelihoods of artistes who rely heavily on performances across Africa.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke