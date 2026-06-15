Ghana Challenges Canada Over Thomas Partey Visa Rejection

Thomas Partey

The Government of Ghana has formally protested Canada’s decision to deny a temporary residence visa to Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey and is pursuing diplomatic and legal avenues to overturn the ruling before Ghana’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Panama on June 17.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the government described the decision as “high-handed and extremely unfair,” arguing that it was based on ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom that have not resulted in a conviction or any judicial finding of guilt.

Canadian immigration authorities reportedly rejected Partey’s application under provisions of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act relating to inadmissibility.

Ghana, however, contends that relying on unresolved allegations undermines the principle of presumption of innocence, which it says is fundamental to democratic justice systems.

While acknowledging Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws, the government questioned the fairness and proportionality of the decision, noting that the case against the player remains before the courts.

The Foreign Ministry disclosed that it has already taken up the matter through diplomatic channels, including the submission of an official note of protest to Canadian authorities on June 11, requesting a review of the ruling.

According to the statement, Ghana is also prepared to explore all available legal and administrative remedies under Canadian and international law, including seeking a judicial review before the Federal Court of Canada if necessary.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reportedly engaged Canadian officials, including the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, in efforts to resolve the issue.

The government emphasised the importance of Partey’s presence in Ghana’s World Cup squad and urged Canadian authorities to reconsider the decision in the interest of fairness, due process and established legal principles.

Ghana reiterated its commitment to constructive dialogue, the rule of law and the presumption of innocence as discussions continue.

BY Wletsu Ransford