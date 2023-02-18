SA Presidency Rejects State Funeral For AKA

South Africa’s Presidency has rejected a proposal from Guanteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office to give late rapper AKA born Kiernan Forbes a state funeral.

On Tuesday, Lesufi paid a visit to the Forbes family and acknowledged having written to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the expectation that the provincial coffers will help the family make sure the award-winning singer receives a proper send-off.

News 24 reported that the office of Guanteng Premier Panyaza Lusuif requested that a province-state burial be held in honour of the late rapper, with the South African flag draped over his coffin and flown at half-mast.

However, this request was denied for undisclosed reasons.

Clarifying his intentions, Lesufi told reporters, “We felt that a person of this international stature… there must be some form of honour and we want to clarify that it was not a financial contribution, but it was an honour of draping the coffin, ensuring the flag flies at half-mast, and ensuring that it [is] a befitting funeral.Even though we didn’t succeed on that front, we will continue in making a hero safe.

We will also provide security support for the family and ensure that the family feels our support and our comfort.”

AKA was shot dead along with his longtime friend and well-known chef Tebello Motsoane at a popular night spot in Florida Road, Durban, on February 10, 2023.

AKA will be laid to rest on Saturday February 18 earlier reports indicated.