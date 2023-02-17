I Never Lied About You– Tonardo Hits Back

The brouhaha between one-time best friends Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tonardo doesn’t seem like ending anytime soon.

Nana Tonardo has responded to this week’s claims that he has been trapped and exposed by Afia.

Afia has since Wednesday been making fun of Tonardo over the claim that she misled him into publishing falsehood.

She shared screenshots of a conversation disclosing how she allegedly trapped him into misinforming the public about her purported wedding.

However, in response, Tonardo said Afia should stop the jubilation because he never lied about anything he said about her.

“What have I said about you so far that is a lie? You’re jubilating over nothing. You are jubilating over sh** and I still don’t get why some dumb Ghanaians are saying I fell into your trap. Which trap? It is a different thing for me to go and seek my own information and then it ends up being false.

You really have time. I never knew I could get under your skin like this. From the moment I started chatting with you and realized it was you, I felt proud of myself because you always pretend as though all my attacks don’t get to you.

“I prepared myself very well before going to the Marriot hotel. Do you think I’m dumb? No! I wanted to play along. We knew very well it was you. You are not smarter than anyone. You want me to lose my credibility but I can never be like you. We know who you are,” he indicated in a video.