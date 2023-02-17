Lil Win, Article Wan, Others For US Concert

Actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win together with Article Wan born Bright Homenya are set to thrill music fans in the US.

This is part of some concerts by Pewus Venture LLC, Georgia, North America in Collaboration with Lil Win Afropop International Band from April to June 2023.

The Live Concerts are aimed at supporting the physically challenged.

Kwadwo Nkansah and co-artist Bright Homenya are both well-known for their talents.

Kwadwo is a Ghanaian musician, actor, and comedian born to Mr Kojo Nkansah and Madam Adwoa Offie.

He has been acting for a very long time and performed in movies like Azonto Ghost, Wrong Turn 3, Pleasure Or Pain, Akurasi Tumi and Once Upon A Time In Accra among others. Alongside acting, he added a music career and performed on different stages.

He has several songs including Mama Boss Papa, I Don’t Think Far, Twedie, Anointing and How Dare You featuring Article Wan.

Article Wan on the other hand is a Reggae and Afro-Dancehall musician as well as a producer.

He learned sound production by studying other producers and practising with his elder brother’s mobile recording gadgets in his room before earning an opportunity to master his craft at Mingle Recording Studios based in Abossey Okai where he recorded many other musicians.

He burst into the Ghanaian showbiz limelight and earned popularity with his super-hit single “Solo” which was released in February 2016. He has since not looked back.

Both Lil Win and Article Wan are expected to thrill US music fans during the concerts scheduled to take place at different locations in the USA.