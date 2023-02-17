Stop Spending On Just Any Woman- Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has cautioned men against spending on women.

She said it is not ideal for a man to spend on just any woman.

According to her, until God approves a relationship with a lady, a guy shouldn’t dare spend even GHC10 on any woman.

Speaking in an interview, reported by eTV she said a man must therefore seek approval from God through prayer before going ahead to spend on a woman.

“To the young guys: before you want to spend even GHC10 on a lady, first pray about it. Seek God’s approval first to know if the person is the right partner for you before you go ahead and spend money on her. “This will not leave you disappointed later on in life,” she reportedly said.