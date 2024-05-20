Black Challenge Off To Egypt … For AAFCON 2024

A lineup of the team before departure at Kotoka

The national amputee soccer side, the Black Challenge left Ghana for Egypt in a grand style ahead of the start of the 2024 Africa Amputee Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

On Saturday, the team embarked on an exciting journey to Egypt for the tournament.

All 25 players and the technical team donned the Accra 2023 African Games attire for the competition.

The Accra 2023 1st African Para Games champions left with greater confidence in their ability to defend the trophy and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng’s boys wrapped their pre-tournament camping trip in Accra on Friday.

Ghana are drawn in Group C alongside Kenya, Gambia, and Algeria.

The Black Challenge faced Gambia in their opener yesterday but the result was not available at press time.

The Black Challenge will be hoping to defend the title they won in 2021 AAFCON in Tanzania.

At the 2023 Para Games, the Black Challenge emerged as champions.

The contingent included Razak Seidu, Atsu Abor, Raymond Frimpong, Richard Arthur Opentil, Emmanuel Allotey, Sampson Larbi Sarfo, Timothy Hayford, Mohammed Mubarak, William Brown, Fuseini Iddi, Cephas Anum, and Hamza Mohammed.

The rest are Yussif Yahaya, Richard Ekwam, Isaac Kwabena Eshun, Huzair Mohammed Harmis, Ali Jarra, Stephen Richard Obeng, Abdalla Sambian Bawa, James Kally, Emmanuel Akpabli, Samuel Obeng Ansah and Abdul-Basit Imoro, an administrative officer of Ghana Paralympic Committee.

Meanwhile, President of African Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, is expected to fly out to join the team in Egypt today.

