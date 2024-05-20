Kenpong Grateful To President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo flanked by Kenpong (L) and Hansen

Businessman and football administrator, Kennedy Agyepong, widely known as Kenpong, has expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his encouraging words and desire to support youth development in football.

Kenpong, who has received great support from past presidents – JJ Rawlings, JA Kufuor and John Mahama, has been on a six-week tour of Europe, and was on a trip to Denmark last week where he met Sonderjyske Club CEO and President – Markus Kristoffer Hansen to strike an ambitious partnership agreement.

And per the agreement, Kenpong Academy is to become a feeder club by developing players for the Danish side.

The agreement will also see the Danish side enrolling two players from Kenpong Academy in the coming days.

Later in the year, the Danish side will host Kenpong Academy in Denmark in an all-expense-paid trip for a special annual programme.

While he (Kenpong) was in Denmark, the businessman called on President Akufo-Addo, who was on a diplomatic mission.

President Akufo-Addo commended Kenpong highly for the initiative and his investment in youth football development.

The President said his doors as well as the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif’s are open to Kenpong Academy for support.

President Akufo-Addo, an ardent sports fan, highlighted Ghana’s abundant talent in football and expressed excitement over Kenpong’s desire to help the youth. He promised his support for foreign clubs’ investment in Ghana and encouraged Sonderjyske to partner Kenpong Academy.

Kenpong said, “We are delighted to further expand our links with Europe and with this new exciting partnership the Academy is set to grow in leaps and bounds.

“Mr. President, we are indeed grateful for your willingness to support this worthy cause.”

In like manner, Sonderjyske Club CEO and President, Markus Kristoffer Hansen, expressed great enthusiasm after meeting with the Ghanaian leader.

Kenpong has invested significant sums into the state-of-the-art Kenpong Academy based in Winneba, and with an expatriate trainer and several competent hands on board has started developing top quality young players.

He intends to raise the notch higher by linking up with European sides who are ready to do business in Ghana and help develop the great talent Kenpong Academy is producing.

The quest for European expansion has led to the team partnering with newly promoted Danish Premier League side, Sonderjyske.

The travelled businessman, a former Asante Kotoko Board member during the Herbert Mensah administration, is using his experience to court more deals for his Academy. He promises of more European deals to come soon.

