Bawumia Vows To Address Social, Economic Challenges In Campaign, Shunning Insults

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a significant declaration, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made a strong commitment to focus his campaign efforts on tackling the prevalent social and economic issues affecting the Ghanaian populace.

This decision underscores his determination to steer clear of engaging in derogatory rhetoric during his campaign activities.

During a pivotal meeting with Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at his royal residence in Wa on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia reaffirmed his dedication to adhering to a campaign strategy devoid of insults. Emphasizing the importance of conducting a campaign based on integrity and decency, Dr. Bawumia expressed his intent to heed the chief’s counsel and uphold a campaign that prioritizes addressing the pressing challenges faced by Ghanaians.

This shift towards a more issues-based approach signals Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue and offering practical solutions to the multifaceted issues troubling the country.

By eschewing personal attacks and insults, Dr. Bawumia mean to say “I am very much guided by your advice and that advice is one that I have been implementing and sharing my ideas with the people of Ghana with no insult to anybody. Just my ideas and this is how I have been campaigning throughout. So that is the message we will be going around with. To tell Ghanaians what I am going to do as president and what we have done as a government to ask for the people’s support to go to the next level.”

Dr. Bawumia also appealed to Wa Naa and his people to vote massively for him to become president in the upcoming general elections.

“Myself and my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama] are all your children. We are both from the North and he has been president before but I haven’t been president before, so I have told him [John Dramani Mahama] that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country.

“I will be able to be president for eight years, and he can only be president for four years, so if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for eight years rather than four years.”

By Vincent Kubi