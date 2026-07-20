Saka Hat-Trick Powers England To Thrilling 6-4 Victory Over France

England finished third at 2026 World Cup

England secured third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging France 6-4 in a breathtaking bronze-medal playoff in Miami, with Bukayo Saka scoring a hat-trick and Jude Bellingham setting a new England World Cup scoring record.

Despite criticism surrounding the third-place fixture, both teams produced one of the tournament’s most entertaining matches, combining for 10 goals in a dramatic contest.

The Three Lions stormed into a commanding 4-0 lead before halftime. Captain Declan Rice opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike in the third minute before providing the corner that Ezri Konsa headed home for England’s second.

Bukayo Saka added two more goals before the break, finishing off a Marcus Rashford-led counterattack and later producing a composed finish to leave England firmly in control.

France responded brilliantly after the restart following several tactical changes by Didier Deschamps. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, with Bradley Barcola also finding the net, as Les Bleus reduced the deficit to 4-3 and threatened an unlikely comeback.

However, missed opportunities, including two costly chances for Michael Olise, proved expensive.

England regained control after Thomas Tuchel introduced Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson from the bench. Djed Spence won a late penalty after being fouled in the area, allowing Saka to complete his hat-trick from the spot in the 87th minute.

Although Ousmane Dembele pulled another goal back for France in stoppage time, England had the final say.

Bellingham capped a swift counterattack with a brilliant finish to seal a memorable 6-4 victory. His seventh goal of the tournament saw him surpass Harry Kane and Gary Lineker as England’s highest-scoring player in World Cup history.

The victory secured England a third-place finish, equalling the nation’s second-best performance at a FIFA World Cup.