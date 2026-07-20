Mahama Unveils Plan To Transform Ho Sports Stadium

President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to redevelop the Ho Sports Stadium into a modern multi-purpose sports and entertainment complex as Ghana prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.

Speaking during an inspection of ongoing redevelopment works at the facility, the President said the project forms part of the government’s broader strategy to upgrade sports infrastructure and position key venues to host major national and international competitions.

The Ho Sports Stadium has struggled for years with a poor playing surface, flooding and ageing stands, limiting its ability to stage top-flight football.

However, Mahama believes its central location and available surrounding land make it ideal for a comprehensive transformation.

He revealed that the government will fund the project, complete the architectural designs and engage the public before construction officially begins.

“We will allocate the funds, complete the designs and return them for public consultation before cutting the sod for work to commence,” he said.

Mahama explained that the stadium will be developed as a multi-purpose facility rather than a venue dedicated solely to football.

Plans include commercial spaces such as shops, restaurants and entertainment centres to ensure year-round activity and generate sustainable revenue.

He noted that many stadiums remain idle outside match days and stressed the need for facilities that serve both sporting and commercial purposes.

The upgraded stadium is expected to feature a modern natural grass pitch with an automated irrigation system, improved spectator stands and infrastructure that meets FIFA Category B standards and CAF requirements for international competitions.

The President also reaffirmed the government’s ambition to develop at least five modern stadiums across the country capable of hosting major continental tournaments, including a future Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ho Sports Stadium redevelopment is expected to boost sports development in the Volta Region while creating a vibrant hub for football, entertainment and business activities.

BY Wletsu Ransford