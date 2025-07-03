SEC Warns Public Against News GH, Ghana News Investment Product

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned the public about unlicensed investment products in the country through the use of social media.

In a notice dated July 1, 2025, SEC listed News GH as advertising an unlicensed investment product called “Gold AI Rise Platform” and Ghana News as advertising an unnamed unlicensed investment product, promising unrealistic returns at no risk.

It said these entities are operating on social media to promote the operations of unlicensed investment products in the country.

It stated “The General Public is hereby put on notice of the following list of entities operating on social media promoting and operating unlicensed investment products in the country. These entities are News GH – advertising an unlicensed investment product called “Gold AI Rise Platform.” Ghana News – advertising an unnamed unlicensed investment product, promising unrealistic returns at no risk”.

The SEC stated that it has not licensed any of the organisations to conduct any capital Market activities.

“The SEC has not licensed any of the above-mentioned entities to carry out Capital Market activities, as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929) as amended”.

It further stated its collaboration with law enforcement agencies to put an end to those behind the act. “The SEC is currently collaborating with law enforcement agencies to clamp down on the people behind these entities,” SEC said.

By Florence Asamoah Adom and Vera Owusu Sarpong