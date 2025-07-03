June Inflation Drops To 13.7% – GSS

Alhassan Iddrisu (PhD

The Year-on-Year (Y-on-Y) inflation for June 2025 has dropped to 13.7%, a 4.7% decrease from the May 2025 inflation of 18.4%, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said.

Also, the June 2025 Inflation is the sixth consecutive year-on-year drop in inflation; and the lowest year-on-year inflation since December 2021.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the GSS, the decrease means that on the average, the price of goods and services increased by 13.7% between June 2024 and June 2025.

Also, on the month-on-month basis, there was deflation of 1.2% for June 2025 implying that the general price level fell by 1.2% between May and June 2025.

The downward inflationary trend over the last 6 months provides some consistency and assurance of a real sustained shift in prices, the GSS said.

It further noted that the disinflation process means some breathing room for households, a more predictable environment for businesses, and for policymakers, a powerful signal that recent fiscal and monetary efforts may be taking hold and the need stay the course.

According to the release, food and non-alcoholic beverages have remained the largest contributor to inflation, with a weight of 42.7%, despite a moderation in year-on-year inflation from 22.8% in May to 16.3% in June. Month-on-month, prices in this category saw a -0.5 percentage point change, contributing 0.9 percentage points to the national inflation figure.

The release also showed data on the top 20 individual contributors to inflation, with payment for rents topping the list. Rents saw an 86.0% inflation rate, up from 7.5% in May, contributing 2.3 percentage points to the overall inflation. Electricity prices increased by 139.3% year-on-year, contributing 1.2 percentage points. Refuse disposal services also jumped by 130.9%, adding 0.7 percentage points to inflation.

On a regional level, Greater Accra recorded the highest contribution to national inflation at 3.5 percentage points, despite a year-on-year inflation drop from 15.5% to 12.2%. Ashanti Region followed with a contribution of 3.3 percentage points, while Eastern Region contributed 1.3 percentage points.

The regions with the highest year-on-year inflation were: Upper West: 32.3%, Upper East: 18.9% and Bono: 13.8%

Regions like Bono East, Savannah, and Ahafo, however, saw inflation declines, reflecting regional variations in pricing and supply dynamics.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong