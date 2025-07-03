Cina Soul Reports Big Akwes To Police Over ‘Death Threats’

Cina Soul and Big Akwes

Singer-songwriter Cina Soul, born Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, has reported actor Big Akwes to the Ghana Police Service on X, citing death threats made against her on live television.

In a video Cina Soul shared on X, Big Akwes is seen during an appearance on Bryt TV, where he takes part in a “Kiss-Marry-Kill” segment. When asked to choose between actresses Vivian Jill and Cina Soul, the Kumawood actor says he would marry Vivian Jill—then shockingly goes on to say he would “kill Cina Soul.”

The actor elaborated with chilling details, claiming he would spiritually summon the singer using a “magic mirror,” stab her repeatedly with a knife, and drink her blood.

The graphic and violent description immediately sparked outrage online.

“I’m deeply unsettled by this,” Cina Soul posted on X. “I initially chose not to respond to earlier comments because I do not wish to be associated with this individual, but at this point, I feel genuinely threatened.”

The singer, who tagged the Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of Communications, expressed fear for her safety and called for action against what she described as “dangerous rhetoric being broadcast on our TV and radio platforms.”

“I may not know the proper channels to report this, but it’s critical we take a firm stance. We must not normalise hate,” she added.

Their issues begin in April 2025 when Big Akwes criticised Cina Soul attire in a promotional dance video for her album “Did I Lie?”—calling it “attention-seeking” and engaging in body shaming.

A backlash prompted Max TV, which aired the original comments, to issue a public apology. However, Big Akwes refused to retract his statements, telling viewers to “re-analyse” the video.

As of now, the Ghana Police Service has not publicly commented on the matter. The public awaits further updates on whether formal investigations or legal actions will follow.