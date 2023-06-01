Share Tourism Benefits With Local Authorities – Osei-Opare

Chief of Staff exchanging pleasantries with Tourism Minister, GTA at the Presidential Summit On Tourism

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has urged the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and its stakeholders to share tourism benefits with local authorities equitably to achieve inclusive tourism growth.

She indicated that to achieve inclusive tourism growth, authorities in the tourism sector must ensure local communities with historic tourist sites receive some amount of benefits from tourism revenues.

“This requires us to actively involve local communities in the tourism value chain by empowering them to participate in artisanal crafts, cultural performances, and community-based tourism initiatives,” she said.

Madam Frema Osei-Opare made this statement on the second day of the Presidential Summit on Tourism on the theme “Harnessing Cultural Asset for Inclusive Tourism Growth”.

She emphasised that the local communities must of necessity have some financial share of the proceeds from tourism ventures to help develop their areas.

Madam Osei-Opare said tourism practitioners must invest in training programmes to equip the youth in local tourist areas with the necessary skills to excel in tourism-related professions.

Digitalisation Of Tourism

Madam Osei-Opare implored tourism agencies to take advantage of the government’s digitalisation drive as a catalyst for inclusive tourism growth.

She said all players in the tourism sectors must leverage the digitisation drive introduced by President Akufo-Addo to assess digital platforms and online marketing opportunities for the promotion of our cultural assets to a wider audience globally.

Recommendation

She appealed to the Minister of Tourism and the Ghana Tourism Authority to forge a strong partnership with the academia to document the country’s cultural and historic political events of the past, to provide useful content for the development of potential tourism ventures.

“Let us commit ourselves to preserving, promoting, and celebrating our traditions while creating sustainable tourism opportunities for all,” she added.

Speaking on the topic of Building Synergy; Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Mr. Mark Okraku-Mantey, in his submission, indicated that tourism as a key driver of economic growth has the potential to revolutionise the nation.

Mr. Okraku-Mantey pledged his ministry’s commitment to forging stronger alliances, developing comprehensive policies, and implementing targeted initiatives to propel the nation to new heights.

“By investing in our artists, reshaping perceptions, and leveraging tourism as a catalyst, we can build a robust and sustainable creative industry that contributes significantly to Ghana’s economic and global reputation,” he pointed out.

By Prince FiifiYorke