Ghana Day Festival Highlife Concert Launched

The National Folklore Board (NFB) in collaboration with Association of Ghanaian Unions in Switzerland (AGUS), and Ghana Embassy in Switzerland, has launched the Ghana Day Festival Highlife Concert and Business Expo 2023 in Accra.

The concert, scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 1, 2023, in Switzerland, on the theme, “’See Ghana, Buy Ghana,” is aimed at taking Ghanaian highlife music to Switzerland to create a bigger platform for industry players.

Mrs. Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, Executive Director, National Folklore Board, said the concert represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts by stakeholders to foster partnerships and investments in Ghana.

She said music played an important role in society, as the universal language of cohesion and an excellent example of the power of intangible cultural heritage to unite humanity around the world, share values and aspirations.

She said cultural heritage was not just about the physical aspects of culture such as historical artefacts and monuments, but also about traditions or living expressions inherited from the ancestors and passed onto our descendants, including traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festival events, knowledge, skills, and practices concerning nature and the universe, as well as music and dance.

Mr. John Yao Agbeko, Chief Director, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said highlife had been a part of Ghana’s culture for many years and was one of Ghana’s cultural exports that had made great impact on the economy by way of attracting many tourists into the country.

He said organising such an event in a foreign land was a good feature for Ghana’s heritage sector, and the ministry was proud of such a milestone as it promotes and protects highlife music.

Madam Abigail Lamptey, AGUS, expressed appreciation to the NFB for coming on board not only to join them celebrate the Ghana Day Festival but also to bring in and reactivate Ghanaian highlife in Switzerland.

Mr. Abdul Rahman Dialo, Country Director, UNESCO, said it was important to recognise the work of artistes as they played a vital role in social organisation.

