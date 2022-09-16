Six Win BIC Art Master Challenge

Six students have been rewarded at the second edition of the annual BIC Art Master Challenge held on Wednesday at the National Theatre in Accra.

The winners for the primary category include Lydia Frimpong Sarpong (winner), Grace Baptist School; Abena Ofori Antwi (1st runner-up), My Redeemer School; and Melissa Obeng (second runner-up), New Mission Academy.

At the junior high school (JHS) category, Levi Ohene Dwomoh Piesie from African Child School Complex was the ultimate winner, Isaac Boamah Sarkodie from The Light Academy was announced as the 1st runner-up, while Maxwell Kiavi from Rene Education Center took the second runner-up position.

The ultimate winners were both awarded with brand new Lenovo laptops, crystal plagues, certificates of participation, and a wide range of products from BIC.

The first and second runner-ups in each category also received Huawei Master Pad, Crystal plagues, certificates of participation, and products from BIC.

Each of the 60 finalists were also rewarded with certificates of participation and products from BIC.

Speaking with the media after the event, Senior Marketing Officer, West, and Central Africa, Leonard Ehouabolet said BIC, as a leading global stationery brand for the past 60 years has been connected to the art industry and provided platforms for artists around the world to find great inspiration in creating portraits, designs, sculptures among others.

One such platform is the BIC Master Art Challenge which is organised annually for artists in Africa.

As part of its schools’ activation for the year, and the brand’s quest to help groom talents for the various industries, BIC after the successful activation of the first edition in 2021, decided to launch the second edition of the ‘BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge’.

The challenge is an art competition aimed at encouraging talents and getting one of the brand’s core targets to express their creativity on the topic ‘My Environment, My World” on the art paper.

“This year’s competition had 8,000 kids who made entries, and it is recommended as compared to last year. We are still encouraging schools and parents to allow their wards to partake in the next edition of the challenge to help improve Ghana’s future of arts,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke