Tourism, Arts & Culture To Contribute $4bn To Economy

The Government has targeted four billion dollars as contribution to the national economy by the tourism sector, making it the number one contributor to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2024.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Mark Okraku-Mantey, said it was necessary for all industry players to pool resources, build their capacities and explore technologies to market their products on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to generate more revenue for Ghana.

“President Akufo-Addo wants to make tourism the number one contributor to Ghana’s GDP and make Ghana a hub of tourism in West Africa. He has given us a target of USD 4 billion by the year 2024,” he said.

The deputy minister was speaking at the media launch of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) as part of strategies by the National Commission on Culture (NCC) and the Tourism Ministry to make the industry a tool for development and wealth creation.

This year’s edition of NAFAC, which will take place from December 9 to 16 at Cape Coast, Central Region, is on the theme: “Reviving Patriotism, Peace and Unity through Cultural Diversity for Sustainable Development.”

Mark Okraku Mantey said the government has a target of two million tourists visiting Ghana annually, and this would be achieved by projecting the country’s rich culture to increase the tourism drive.

“We celebrate the National Festival of Arts and Culture because it promotes unity, peace and tourism. We cannot attain all that we want from tourism without our culture,” he added.

“Culture is the raw material for the creative industry and the creative industry is the product we use to sell our tourism.”

The Executive Director, National Commission on Culture, Madam Janet Edna Nyame, said NAFAC had, over the years, contributed to the artistic and socioeconomic development of the state.

“This year’s theme enjoins us to situate our Ghanaian culture, norms, values and practices at the centre of our developmental agenda,” she said.

