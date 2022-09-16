Jay Fitness Club Clocks 7

A section of the members in a group photograph

Jay Fitness Club (JFC) is set to hit the streets with a float through some principal streets of Accra tomorrow.

The exercise, themed, “Seven years of healthy life through disciplined training lifestyle”, forms part of activities marking the fitness club’s seventh anniversary.

The float is scheduled to start from 6am, at the La Trade Fair Centre; Dade-Kotopon Constituency.

Meanwhile, Healthnet Medical Centre would be leading the team in a free medical screening exercise scheduled to take place at the PCG, La Nativity Church grounds on Wednesday.

Jay Ice, fitness instructor of the club, told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS all is set for the event.

JFC was established in September 2015, registered under the laws of Ghana and trains at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra, with core objectives of providing fitness and wellness services.

JFC seeks to empower individuals and corporate institutions to take full responsibility of their health.

“It also seeks to increase health and wellness awareness within the community and beyond,” Jay Ice added.

According to the fitness instructor, JFC is the biggest outdoor gym in Accra, and the club is using the float and health screening exercise to create awareness and draw people’s attention to a healthy lifestyle, saying, “A lot of young people are obese due to bad eating habits and the lack of exercise. Heart attack, stroke, hypertension etc is killing most of these people, and this is what JFC is seeking to eliminate or minimise.”

He also used the opportunity to call on the public to join the group for the two-day programme.

By Christopher Kotei