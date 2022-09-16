All Set For Mini Marathon

Athletes training with coach Jeffery Nkrumah (L)

The first-ever mini marathon has been scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Ashanti Region. The event is part of activities to launch the Inspired by Sports Academy in Ghana.

The participants will run a 5 kilometres race from the Kumasi Sports Stadium through some principal streets in Kumasi and end at the starting point, the Stadium.

The marathon, an initiative of Inspired by Sports, is expected to attract over 2,000 athletes across the country.

According to the organisers, athletes who excel in the marathon will attend a six-month training camp in the UK and also given a scholarship to study in the USA. The winner of the marathon walks away with five thousand Ghana cedis, second place takes three thousand Ghana cedis and third place gets one thousand Ghana cedis.

Also joining the race would be under 15’s and 18’s who will go 2 kilometres and 3 kilometres, respectively. Older runners aged 45 and above will run 3 kilometres.

Supporters and sponsors from the UK are Inspired by Sports, Holidays With Purpose, Kit Aid and Riari Apparel.

From The Sports Desk