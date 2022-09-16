Cape Coast Hosts Ghana Fastest Human Final

Reks Brobby

After months of heats across the nation, the Cape Coast Stadium is set to host this year’s final next Saturday.

Founder of the Ghana Fastest Human project, Reks Brobby, has said all is set for the final 100 meet for all the winners in the previous events in the year under review.

“The athletics community is very excited to see whether Mary Boakye will continue with her dominance this year over all in the Senior female category and in the male category, Edwin Gaddayi has vowed to unseat this year’s hot sprinters, Barnabas Aggreh of UDS, back from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and feeling fast as well as Solomon Hammond of UG, ” said Brobby.

Athletes will battle for honours in the seniors, U-15, U-18 and above 100m categories.

The event is being sponsored by GNPC and Adidas.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum